By Allegiant Travel Company

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for April 2020.

Scheduled Service



April 2020

April 2019

Change

Passengers

36,342

1,268,298

(97.1%)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

35,179

1,154,056

(97.0%)

Available seat miles (000)

182,500

1,425,278

(87.2%)

Load factor

19.3%

81.0%

(61.7pts)

Departures

1,089

9,305

(88.3%)

Average stage length (miles)

934

895

4.4%

                                                                    

Total System*



April 2020

April 2019

Change

Passengers

38,812

1,281,143

(97.0%)

Available seat miles (000)

194,739

1,471,005

(86.8%)

Departures

1,189

9,653

(87.7%)

Average stage length (miles)

914

891

2.6%


*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

 

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

April 2020 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$.98





Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey


Sherry Wilson

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com


email: ir@allegiantair.com

 

