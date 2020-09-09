LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for August 2020.
"Average daily bookings for the month of August were roughly $2 million," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Allegiant Travel Company. "We continued to maintain a broad selling presence with available seat miles remaining relatively flat year over year. At recent booking levels, average daily cash burn is expected to be greater than $1 million for the third quarter, which includes payments due in conjunction with the termination of the loan agreement with Sixth Street Partners. We have been pleased to see modest week over week improvements in daily bookings throughout the month of August and into September. If current booking trends remain stable, we continue to expect average daily cash burn to be lower than $1 million in the fourth quarter."
Scheduled Service
August 2020
August 2019
Change
Passengers
633,155
1,241,846
(49.0%)
Revenue passenger miles (000)
540,317
1,047,568
(48.4%)
Available seat miles (000)
1,226,370
1,229,543
(0.3%)
Load factor
44.1%
85.2%
(41.1pts)
Departures
8,455
8,768
(3.6%)
Average stage length (miles)
835
822
1.6%
Total System*
August 2020
August 2019
Change
Passengers
636,485
1,256,712
(49.4%)
Available seat miles (000)
1,252,758
1,306,860
(4.1%)
Departures
8,669
9,294
(6.7%)
Average stage length (miles)
833
824
1.1%
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
August 2020 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$1.34
