LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has scheduled its first quarter 2020 financial results conference call for Tuesday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.     

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF 

