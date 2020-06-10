SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks today announced that Leipzig-based German network troubleshooting specialist Allegro Packets, market leading manufacturer of network test and troubleshooting systems, joined its technology partnership program.
Allegro Packets' Allegro Network Multimeter has been integrated to Niagara Network's Open Visibility Platform, which enables fast, easy deployment on an organization's network. Serving as an open deployment hub, the platform hosts Allegro Network Multimeter inside packet broker and provides it with the appropriate, pre-processed network traffic.
Highly granular real-time analysis of pre-processed network traffic
With highly precise network traffic from the Open Visibility Platform, the Allegro Network Multimeter accelerates network analysis and network troubleshooting. Combining both solutions delivers a highly granular real-time and historical analysis of network traffic by the Open Visibility Platform. The Allegro Network Multimeter provides selective packet filtering of Layer 2 - 7 traffic, detecting errors or bursts with just a few clicks.
"Based on their many years of experience, Niagara Networks has the necessary knowledge and skills to change the way networking and security solutions are deployed on the network, making it easy to add or change applications,'' said Katrin Pflugfelder, Allegro Packets Managing Director. "Partnering with Niagara Networks gives us the opportunity to expand our international sales strategy, and strengthening our position in the American market."
"Allegro Packets joining the Niagara Networks Technology Partner Program will greatly benefit both partners and customers and removes any friction of deployment,'' said Yigal Amram, VP of Sales and Business Development at Niagara Networks. "Since Allegro Packets' Multimeter is an innovative and smart solution for packet analysis, we are pleased to offer our customers an all-in-one solution for network brokering and troubleshooting."
About Allegro Packets
The network analysis specialist Allegro Packets offers innovative troubleshooting and analysis products to solve network issues with the Allegro Network Multimeter range of appliances. The innovative features of Allegro products meet all requirements for information infrastructures. Customers include enterprises, data centers, IT service providers, system houses and ISPs.
The Allegro Network Multimeter is developed entirely in Germany. This guarantees the customer efficient support and a swift, easy integration of new features.
About Niagara Networks
Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high- reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments. Our solutions are installed in world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks.
We Design, Develop and Manufacture our Products in Silicon Valley, USA.