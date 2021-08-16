SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allen Group LLP (http://www.allengroupllp.com) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Shannon Pakes CPA (inactive), Scott Stone CPA and Hiromi Young CPA / CCIFP as Partners at the firm. Founded by Timothy Allen CPA, Allen Group is a client advisory service CPA firm which provides a complete range of accounting, finance and advisory services exclusively to the wine and construction industries.
Shannon, Scott and Hiromi have been with Allen Group LLP for more than a year, and each brings decades of wine or construction experience. Shannon has both CPA firm and wine industry experience with Moss Adams LLP, Francis Ford Coppola and Accolade Wines. Scott worked with Treasury Wine Estates, Clos Du Val Winery, Kuleto Estate and Schug Estate Winery before joining Allen Group LLP. Hiromi brings construction expertise from her combined twenty years of client service at Moss Adams LLP and Clifton Larson Allen LLP; Hiromi will lead the construction practice at Allen Group LLP.
"In order to provide value to our wine and construction clients as industry specialists, we need seasoned leaders with years of experience, from both sides of the desk – CPA firm and industry. Shannon, Scott and Hiromi have been tremendously valuable to Allen Group LLP from day one, managing the accounting and finance functions for our wine and construction clients from start to finish, and we are pleased to add them as partners to the partnership," says Timothy Allen.
About Allen Group LLP:
Founded by Timothy Allen CPA, a winery financial expert with over thirty years of experience, Allen Group LLP is located in Santa Rosa, CA and serves wine and construction industry clients throughout the United States.
