DUBLIN, Ireland, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) announced today the appointment of Elisabeth Yazdzik as VP Business Development, U.S.
As VP Business Development, Elisabeth will be responsible for growing the ASL brand and establishing new relationships with organizations to help them better meet the needs of their customers through the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program.
Elisabeth said "I am delighted to be joining ASL at such a salient time, not just in their journey but at a point in time when the importance of indoor air quality is being fully recognised. I am looking forward to working with their impressive team to build on their success, leveraging my experience in the development of client relationships to deliver a strong contribution to their ever expanding influence in the health sector."
Elisabeth graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a BA in European Studies with a concentration in German. She has held roles throughout her career helping both new and existing clients by offering consultative solutions to their business needs, in diverse industries including Technology and Financial Services.
This skill set means that Elisabeth will slot seamlessly into a position that requires playing a key role in the development of new business and organization enterprises in the U.S. Her insightful perspectives will ensure that new clients will receive the best service and will benefit from all the unique benefits of the Certification Program, optimizing the value of the program for all involved. Her appointment coincides with an unprecedented demand on the U.S. Certification Program stemming from a heightened awareness around good indoor air quality and the subsequent need to build out our expert team.
"Aligning with a surge of demand on our Certification Program that is being propelled by a growing interest in indoor air quality, Elisabeth's appointment is crucial to providing a new strategic perspective and supporting the expansion of our client base," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO. "I am excited to welcome her to the team and I am very much looking forward to working with her. Elisabeth's history of success in establishing and growing high-value client relationships in diverse industries will be invaluable to Allergy Standards."
About Allergy Standards
Our mantra is design thinking and innovation for the air aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, we create peer-reviewed, scientific standards for a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique protocols for products to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering people to create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science (ASL Standards), education (ASL Academy) and innovation (ASL Institute).
About the Certification Program
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique and ground breaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program scientifically tests and identifies consumer products that are more suitable for people with asthma and allergies.
The Certification Program is committed to excellence in the testing and certification of products that are scientifically proven to be more appropriate for customers concerned about allergies, asthma, and poor indoor air quality. The program works with retailers and manufacturers across product categories that are relevant to a 'healthy home' concept including air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services, and more.
