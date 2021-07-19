DUBLIN, Ireland, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) announced today the appointment of Nohara Mrowskowski as accountant.
As accountant, Nohara is responsible for assisting in the preparation and analysis of financial statements and annual budgets, ensuring the highest level of accuracy at all times. Her role will include overseeing financial data and compliance by maintaining accurate books on accounts payable and receivable, payroll, and daily financial entries and reconciliations. She will be responsible for the preparation of financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information.
Nohara said "I'm thrilled to be part of a company with such a committed team -a company that has gone from strength to strength in their mission to create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science, certification and education. Allergy Standards recognises the value of their employees and I'm honored and excited to begin my role as part of the accounting team."
Nohara has a degree in Business Administration from UNIDAVI, Brazil, and a degree in Accounting and Finance from Griffith College, Ireland. With over 12 years of professional experience working with companies in different segments and teams, she is passionate about her area of expertise. Always looking for new and better ways to do routine tasks, her attitude is guided by prudence and thoroughness. Her attention to detail will ensure that clients will benefit from transparent and precise reporting and her exact, analytical and meticulous approach to all aspects of her work means she will certainly be a worthy addition to the accounting team.
"Nohara's ability to deal with financial complexities and her commitment to detail in her work are ideal attributes for her role as accountant in Allergy Standards. Her background in diverse industries and enthusiasm for innovation in accounting processes means she will be instrumental in the day to day financial intricacies involved in her position", said Nick Barry, CFO. "I am delighted to welcome her to our ever-expanding team and I am looking forward to a great working relationship with her."
About Allergy Standards
Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) mantra is design thinking and an innovation for healthier indoor air for the allergy aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, it creates meaningful scientific standards for testing a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on improving indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique testing protocols and suitability specifications for products to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®. ASL's mission is to improve lives by empowering people create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science, education and innovation. Our vision is a world where all ER visits caused by exposure to avoidable indoor allergens are eliminated.
About the Certification Program
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique and ground breaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program scientifically tests and identifies consumer products that are more suitable for people with asthma and allergies.
The Certification Program is committed to excellence in the testing and certification of products that are scientifically proven to be more appropriate for customers concerned about allergies, asthma, and poor indoor air quality. The program works with retailers and manufacturers across product categories that are relevant to a 'healthy home' concept including air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services, and more.
Anna O'Donovan, Allergy Standards Limited, +353 1 6755678, press@allergystandards.com
