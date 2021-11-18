WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alliance for Health Policy will recognize officials from Operation Warp Speed, researchers who developed a COVID-19 spike antibody program at the height of the pandemic, members of the care team who treated U.S. Patient Zero, and community leaders steering the efforts for an equitable pandemic response in an online panel event Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. ET.
Speakers will gather in conversation virtually to highlight several key areas of pandemic response, sharing personal insights and lessons learned from their work in national policy, antibody and vaccine research, and public health.
WHO:
- Col. (Retired) Matthew Hepburn, M.D., Senior Advisor on Pandemic Preparedness to the Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
- Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- Lisa Macon Harrison, MPH, Health Director, Granville Vance Public Health
- Anne Schuchat, M.D., Former Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Reed Tuckson, M.D., Founder, Black Coalition Against Covid
- Alina Baum, Ph.D., Associate Director, Infectious Diseases, Regeneron
- George Diaz, M.D., Chief of the Division of Medicine, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Sarah Wilkerson, MN, RN, Regional Director, Infection Prevention, Providence Washington & Montana
- Robin Addison, BSN, RN, Clinical Lead, Biocontainment, Evaluation, and Specialty Treatment (BEST) Team, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Ashish Jha, M.D., MPH, Dean, and Professor of Health Services, Policy, and Practice, Brown University School of Public Health
- Lisa K. Fitzpatrick, M.D., MPH, MPA, CEO, and Founder, Grapevine Health
WHAT: Voices from the Frontlines – An Alliance for Health Policy Signature Event
WHEN: Thursday, November 18, 2021 - 2 p.m. ET
ATTEND: To register for the webcast, visit: https://live.eventtia.com/en/voicesfromthefrontlines/Home
Ahead of the event, questions and interview requests can be submitted via: info@allhealthpolicy.org.
About the Alliance for Health Policy
The Alliance for Health Policy is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping policymakers and the public better understand health policy, the root of the nation's health care issues, and the trade-offs posed by various proposals for change. We believe a better health care system begins with a balanced exchange of evidence, experience, and multiple perspectives. Regardless of their point of view, our audience recognizes the Alliance's reputation as a well-respected source for unbiased health policy information.
