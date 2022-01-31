ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry, announced today its 2022-23 Board of Directors, who lead ACW's mission to accelerate the growth of female technology channel leaders. The association also expanded its board from nine to 11 directors to better manage the organization's growing needs, which more than doubled in membership in the last two years.
The new ACW Board named Cassie Jeppson, Director of North America Channel Programs at Lenovo, as President. Jeppson has been on the board for three years, serving the last two years as Vice President and Chair of the Technology Committee.
Jasmina Muller, Vice President of Global Channel Partnerships at Everbridge, was named ACW Vice President. For the past two years, Muller has served on the board and as Chair of the Sponsorship Committee.
In addition to the new officers, four new directors were elected to two-year terms by an electronic vote of the ACW membership, including:
- Akilah Murrell, Senior Channel Marketing Manager, Channel Maven, a division of 360insights, and ACW Mentorship Committee Member
- Amanda Jardine, Vice President, Channel Marketing, LogMeIn and ACW Education Co-Chair
- Carolee Cannata, Senior Content Manager, Solutions Marketing, TPx and ACW Sponsorship Chair
- Kelly Danziger, Vice President, General Manager Channel, Informa Tech and ACW Events Committee Member
"We're thrilled to welcome these four channel leaders who will bring diverse perspectives and expertise to the ACW Board of Directors," said ACW President Cassie Jeppson. "Each of them has been an active ACW member and has made great contributions to our organization. We look forward to leveraging their energy and ideas to deliver on our ambitious growth goals in 2022 and beyond."
The four new directors join returning ACW Board Members, including:
- Lori Graber, Manager of Sales Operations at Telesystem and ACW Treasurer and Finance Chair
- Mayka Rosales-Peterson, Senior Program Manager, Managing Partner Program at AppSmart and ACW DE&I Co-Chair
- Lauren Grenier, Marketing Director at Granite Telecommunications and ACW Communications Chair
- Bridget Kang, Director of Partner Development - Great Lakes at Telarus and ACW Membership Chair
- Brittany Caito, Director of Strategic Provider Management at AppSmart and ACW Technology Chair
Additionally, ACW Member Emilee Romano Gawrych, Senior Digital Transformation Specialist at Vectorworks, will serve as non-elected Secretary to the board.
ACW also recognizes the outstanding service of two outgoing ACW Board Members, including:
- Amy Bailey, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Telarus, who served on the board for five years in various roles, including as ACW President.
- Penny Thurnau, Vice President - Strategic Alliances for Powernet, who served for three years on board and as Chair of the Local Chapters Committee.
"On behalf of the ACW Board of Directors, I want to express our gratitude to our parting directors, Amy Bailey and Penny Thurnau, for their leadership and service," said Jeppson. "They have been integral to our incredible growth over the past two years, which is even more noteworthy since it occurred during the pandemic. While they're turning over the reins to give other channel women the opportunity to lead as is our tradition, we look forward to their continued efforts, enthusiasm and advocacy in support of channel women."
ACW stands by the principle of rotating leadership not only to bring new thought leaders to the group but to provide leadership opportunities to as many members as possible.
For information about ACW membership or committees, visit ACW online at http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org
About the Alliance of Channel Women
Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.
