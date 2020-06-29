NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

07/09/2020

07/10/2020

07/24/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

07/09/2020

07/10/2020

07/24/2020

$0.05326 per share of investment income




The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

