NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX-DATE
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
06/04/2020
06/05/2020
06/19/2020
$0.0655 per share of investment income
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
06/04/2020
06/05/2020
06/19/2020
$0.05326 per share of investment income
With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.05326, which represents an increase of $0.00745 from the $0.04581 per share previously paid by the Fund. The increase is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.