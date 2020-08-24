PAZ054-061-062-242130-
Lehigh-Northampton-Carbon-
501 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH...SOUTHERN
CARBON AND WEST CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES...
At 501 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Tamaqua, moving
east at 25 mph.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include...
Lehighton, Northampton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington,
Nesquehoning, Walnutport, New Mahoning, Neffs, New Tripoli,
Berlinsville, Emerald, Danielsville, Beltzville State Park, Jordan
Valley, Schnecksville, Lansford, Coplay, Summit Hill and North
Catasauqua.
This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 63 and 79.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
LAT...LON 4089 7552 4085 7550 4065 7548 4069 7587
4074 7576 4083 7590 4086 7594 4088 7595
TIME...MOT...LOC 2101Z 269DEG 23KT 4080 7594
$$