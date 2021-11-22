NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE









AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

12/02/2021

12/03/2021

12/17/2021

$0.0655 per share of investment income















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

12/02/2021

12/03/2021

12/17/2021

$0.05326 per share of investment income







The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301430258.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

