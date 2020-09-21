NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX-DATE
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
10/01/2020
10/02/2020
10/16/2020
$0.0655 per share of investment income
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
10/01/2020
10/02/2020
10/16/2020
$0.05326 per share of investment income
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.