NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2020 were $1,013,148,125 as compared with $926,184,406 on March 31, 2020 and $1,135,779,375 on June 30, 2019. On June 30, 2020, the net asset value per share was $11.75 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Total Net Assets
$1,013,148,125
$926,184,406
$1,135,779,375
NAV Per Share
$11.75
$10.74
$13.17
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020, total net investment income was $12,695,526 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $91,212,323 or $1.06 per share for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2020
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2020
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2019
Total Net Investment
$12,695,526
$12,878,676
$15,376,628
Per Share
$0.15
$0.15
$0.18
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$91,212,323
$(223,349,437)
$20,756,451
Per Share
$1.06
$(2.59)
$0.24
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.