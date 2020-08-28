NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2020 were $1,013,148,125 as compared with $926,184,406 on March 31, 2020 and $1,135,779,375 on June 30, 2019. On June 30, 2020, the net asset value per share was $11.75 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019





Total Net Assets

$1,013,148,125

$926,184,406

$1,135,779,375

NAV Per Share

$11.75

$10.74

$13.17

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020, total net investment income was $12,695,526 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $91,212,323 or $1.06 per share for the same period.


First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2020

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2020

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2019





Total Net Investment
   Income

$12,695,526

$12,878,676

$15,376,628

Per Share

$0.15

$0.15

$0.18





Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$91,212,323

$(223,349,437)

$20,756,451

Per Share

$1.06

$(2.59)

$0.24

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

