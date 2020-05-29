NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2020 were $926,184,406 as compared with $1,153,599,298 on December 31, 2019 and $1,116,969,839 on March 31, 2019. On March 31, 2020, the net asset value per share was $10.74 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Total Net Assets
$926,184,406
$1,153,599,298
$1,116,969,839
NAV Per Share
$10.74
$13.38
$12.95
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020, total net investment income was $12,878,676 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(223,349,437) or $(2.59) per share for the same period.
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2020
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2019
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2019
Total Net Investment
Income
$12,878,676
$15,702,367
$13,841,124
Per Share
$0.15
$0.18
$0.16
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$(223,349,437)
$19,671,577
$52,990,823
Per Share
$(2.59)
$0.23
$0.61
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.