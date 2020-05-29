NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2020 were $926,184,406 as compared with $1,153,599,298 on December 31, 2019 and $1,116,969,839 on March 31, 2019. On March 31, 2020, the net asset value per share was $10.74 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019





Total Net Assets

$926,184,406

$1,153,599,298

$1,116,969,839

NAV Per Share

$10.74

$13.38

$12.95

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020, total net investment income was $12,878,676 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(223,349,437) or $(2.59) per share for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2020

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2019

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2019





Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$12,878,676

$15,702,367

$13,841,124

Per Share

$0.15

$0.18

$0.16





Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(223,349,437)

$19,671,577

$52,990,823

Per Share

$(2.59)

$0.23

$0.61

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

