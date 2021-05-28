NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2021 were $1,102,272,659 as compared with $1,120,473,231 on December 31, 2020 and $926,184,406 on March 31, 2020. On March 31, 2021, the net asset value per share was $12.78 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020









Total Net Assets

$1,102,272,659

$1,120,473,231

$926,184,406

NAV Per Share

$12.78

$12.99

$10.74

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, total net investment income was $13,402,171 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(14,658,612) or $(0.17) per share for the same period.     



Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2021

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2020

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2020









Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$13,402,171

$11,900,996

$12,878,676

Per Share

$0.15

$0.14

$0.15









Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(14,658,896)

$77,583,147

$(223,349,437)

Per Share

$(0.17)

$0.90

$(2.59)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-301301840.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

