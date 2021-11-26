NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2021 were $1,119,559,569 as compared with $1,128,170,999 on June 30, 2021 and $1,047,933,220 on September 30, 2020. On September 30, 2021, the net asset value per share was $12.98 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Total Net Assets
$1,119,559,569
$1,128,170,999
$1,047,933,220
NAV Per Share
$12.98
$13.08
$12.15
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021, total net investment income was $14,120,459 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(5,787,757) or $(0.07) per share for the same period.
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2021
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2021
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2020
Total Net Investment
Income
$14,120,459
$12,600,304
$13,182,392
Per Share
$0.16
$0.15
$0.15
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$(5,787,757)
$30,242,167
$38,546,836
Per Share
$(0.07)
$0.35
$0.45
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
