NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2021 were $1,119,559,569 as compared with $1,128,170,999 on  June 30, 2021 and $1,047,933,220 on September 30, 2020. On September 30, 2021, the net asset value per share was $12.98 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020









Total Net Assets

$1,119,559,569

$1,128,170,999

$1,047,933,220

NAV Per Share

$12.98

$13.08

$12.15

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021, total net investment income was $14,120,459 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(5,787,757) or $(0.07) per share for the same period.



Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2021

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2021

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2020









Total Net Investment

  Income

$14,120,459

$12,600,304

$13,182,392

Per Share

$0.16

$0.15

$0.15









Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(5,787,757)

$30,242,167

$38,546,836

Per Share

$(0.07)

$0.35

$0.45

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-second-quarter-earnings-301432487.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

