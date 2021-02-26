NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2020 were $1,120,473,231 as compared with 1,047,933,220 on September 30, 2020 and $1,153,599,298 on December 31, 2019. On December 31, 2020, the net asset value per share was $12.99 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Total Net Assets
$1,120,473,231
$1,047,933,220
$1,153,599,298
NAV Per Share
$12.99
$12.15
$13.38
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, total net investment income was $11,900,996 or $0.14 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $77,583,147 or $0.90 per share for the same period.
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2020
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2020
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2019
Total Net Investment
Income
$11,900,996
$13,182,392
$15,702,367
Per Share
$0.14
$0.15
$0.18
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$77,583,147
$38,546,836
$19,671,577
Per Share
$0.90
$0.45
$0.23
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
