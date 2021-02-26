NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2020 were $1,120,473,231 as compared with 1,047,933,220 on September 30, 2020 and $1,153,599,298 on December 31, 2019. On December 31, 2020, the net asset value per share was $12.99 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019









Total Net Assets

$1,120,473,231

$1,047,933,220

$1,153,599,298

NAV Per Share

$12.99

$12.15

$13.38

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

 

For the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, total net investment income was $11,900,996 or $0.14 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $77,583,147 or $0.90 per share for the same period.



Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2020

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2020

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2019









Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$11,900,996

$13,182,392

$15,702,367

Per Share

$0.14

$0.15

$0.18









Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$77,583,147

$38,546,836

$19,671,577

Per Share

$0.90

$0.45

$0.23

 

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-third-quarter-earnings-301236704.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

