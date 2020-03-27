NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2020 were $448,877,397 as compared with $437,837,570 on October 31, 2019, and $414,368,564 on January 31, 2019. On January 31, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.62 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
January 31, 2020
October 31, 2019
January 31, 2019
Total Net Assets
$ 448,877,397
$ 437,837,570
$414,368,564
NAV Per Share
$15.62
$15.23
$14.32
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period November 1, 2019 through January 31, 2020, total net investment income was $4,089,275 or $0.14 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $10,900,969 or $0.38 per share of common stock for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2020
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2019
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2019
Total Net Investment Income
$4,089,275
$3,673,320
$4,175,237
Per Share
$0.14
$0.13
$0.15
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain
10,900,969
1,910,723
$12,235,254
Per Share
$0.38
$0.07
$0.43
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.