NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2020 were $448,877,397 as compared with $437,837,570 on October 31, 2019, and $414,368,564 on January 31, 2019. On January 31, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.62 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


January 31, 2020

October 31, 2019

January 31, 2019

Total Net Assets

$ 448,877,397

$ 437,837,570

$414,368,564

NAV Per Share

$15.62

$15.23

$14.32

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period November 1, 2019 through January 31, 2020, total net investment income was $4,089,275 or $0.14 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $10,900,969 or $0.38 per share of common stock for the same period.


First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2020

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2019

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2019

Total Net Investment Income

$4,089,275

$3,673,320

$4,175,237

Per Share

$0.14

$0.13

$0.15

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain

10,900,969

1,910,723

$12,235,254

Per Share

$0.38

$0.07

$0.43

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.