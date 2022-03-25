NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2022 were $422,744,994 as compared with $438,682,698 on October 31, 2021, and $448,543,964 on January 31, 2021. On January 31, 2022, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.71 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



January 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

January 31, 2021

Total Net Assets

$422,744,994

$438,682,698

$448,543,964

NAV Per Share

$14.71

$15.26

$15.60

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period November 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022, total net investment income was $4,421,682 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($15,766,520) or ($0.55) per share of common stock for the same period.



First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2022

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2021

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2021

Total Net Investment         

Income

$4,421,682

$4,447,825

$4,596,447

Per Share

$0.15

$0.15

$0.16

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($15,766,520)

($12,929,031)

$19,115,976

Per Share

($0.55)

($0.45)

$0.67

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-first-quarter-earnings-301511005.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.