NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2020 were $398,667,599 as compared with $448,877,397 on January 31, 2020, and $426,858,609 on April 30, 2019. On April 30, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $13.87 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



April 30, 2020


January 31, 2020


April 30, 2019

Total Net Assets


$398,677,599


$448,877,397


$426,858,609

NAV Per Share


$13.87


$15.62


$14.75

Shares Outstanding


28,744,936


28,744,936


28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020, total net investment income was $3,536,783 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($44,635,062) or ($1.55) per share of common stock for the same period.



Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2020


First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2020


Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2019

Total Net Investment Income


$3,536,783


$4,089,275


$3,719,936

Per Share


$0.12


$0.14


$0.13

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss)


($44,635,062)


$10,900,969


$18,610,684

Per Share


($1.55)


$0.38


$0.65


* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.