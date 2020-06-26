NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2020 were $398,667,599 as compared with $448,877,397 on January 31, 2020, and $426,858,609 on April 30, 2019. On April 30, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $13.87 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
April 30, 2020
January 31, 2020
April 30, 2019
Total Net Assets
$398,677,599
$448,877,397
$426,858,609
NAV Per Share
$13.87
$15.62
$14.75
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period February 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020, total net investment income was $3,536,783 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($44,635,062) or ($1.55) per share of common stock for the same period.
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2020
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2020
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2019
Total Net Investment Income
$3,536,783
$4,089,275
$3,719,936
Per Share
$0.12
$0.14
$0.13
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss)
($44,635,062)
$10,900,969
$18,610,684
Per Share
($1.55)
$0.38
$0.65
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.