NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2020 were $438,626,913 as compared with $398,677,599 on April 30, 2020, and $438,958,790 on July 31, 2019. On July 31, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.26 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


July 31, 2020

April 30, 2020

July 31, 2019

Total Net Assets

$438,626,913

$398,677,599

$438,958,790

NAV Per Share

$15.26

$13.87

$15.18

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, total net investment income was $4,698,453 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $39,629,577 or $1.38 per share of common stock for the same period.


Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2020

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2020

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2019

Total Net Investment Income

$4,698,453

$3,536,783

$3,784,240

Per Share

$0.16

$0.12

$0.13

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$39,629,577

($44,635,062)

$12,283,811

Per Share

$1.38

($1.55)

$0.43





* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.