NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2020 were $438,626,913 as compared with $398,677,599 on April 30, 2020, and $438,958,790 on July 31, 2019. On July 31, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.26 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
July 31, 2020
April 30, 2020
July 31, 2019
Total Net Assets
$438,626,913
$398,677,599
$438,958,790
NAV Per Share
$15.26
$13.87
$15.18
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period May 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, total net investment income was $4,698,453 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $39,629,577 or $1.38 per share of common stock for the same period.
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2020
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2020
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2019
Total Net Investment Income
$4,698,453
$3,536,783
$3,784,240
Per Share
$0.16
$0.12
$0.13
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss)
$39,629,577
($44,635,062)
$12,283,811
Per Share
$1.38
($1.55)
$0.43
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.