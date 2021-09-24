NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2021 were $451,756,769 as compared with $445,447,456 on April 30, 2021, and $438,626,913 on July 31, 2020. On July 31, 2021, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.72 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



July 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

July 31, 2020

Total Net Assets

$451,756,769

$445,447,456

$438,626,913

NAV Per Share

$15.72

$15.50

$15.26

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021, total net investment income was $4,468,329 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $6,433,850 or $0.22 per share of common stock for the same period.



Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2021

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2021

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2020

Total Net Investment         

Income

$4,468,329

$4,589,414

$4,698,453

Per Share

$0.16

$0.16

$0.16

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$6,433,850

($2,932,800)

$39,629,577

Per Share

$0.22

($0.10)

$1.38

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-third-quarter-earnings-301384933.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

