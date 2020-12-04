NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a closed–end management investment company, declared on this date, December 4, 2020, a one-time special income distribution of $0.0013 per share of Common Stock.  The distribution is payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2020.  Ex–date will be December 17, 2020.

The distribution, which is deemed to be received by shareholders in 2020 for federal income tax purposes, represents a one-time special income distribution of $0.0013 to enable the Fund to comply with the Internal Revenue Code's minimum distribution requirements for the current year.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

