NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31,2020.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.46%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.26%
3) Massachusetts School Building Authority Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)
2.08%
4) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
1.96%
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.78%
6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.70%
7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.70%
8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.70%
9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.50%
10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.48%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
19.65%
Airport
8.87%
Toll Roads/Transit
7.05%
Electric Utility
4.94%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.68%
Water & Sewer
3.10%
Prepay Energy
2.65%
Tobacco Securitization
1.48%
Higher Education - Public
1.11%
Higher Education - Private
0.73%
Port
0.72%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.47%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.27%
Senior Living
0.23%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
56.13%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
18.51%
State G.O.
7.57%
Local G.O.
3.35%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.24%
Assessment District
2.21%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.56%
SUBTOTAL
34.44%
Prerefunded/ETM
7.74%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.81%
SUBTOTAL
0.81%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.58%
SUBTOTAL
0.58%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
0.30%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
11.71%
California
11.01%
Illinois
9.56%
Pennsylvania
7.82%
New Jersey
7.59%
Connecticut
5.64%
Florida
5.52%
Texas
4.77%
Michigan
4.03%
South Carolina
3.08%
Alabama
2.50%
Massachusetts
2.48%
Nebraska
1.96%
Colorado
1.85%
Oklahoma
1.79%
Wisconsin
1.70%
North Carolina
1.56%
Minnesota
1.49%
Tennessee
1.31%
Utah
1.18%
Hawaii
1.17%
Georgia
1.10%
Maryland
1.09%
District of Columbia
1.02%
Ohio
1.00%
Guam
0.87%
Kansas
0.86%
Kentucky
0.83%
Arizona
0.70%
West Virginia
0.65%
Puerto Rico
0.48%
Arkansas
0.33%
Indiana
0.20%
Iowa
0.18%
Louisiana
0.16%
New Hampshire
0.12%
Oregon
0.11%
Other
0.58%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
6.20%
AA
29.23%
A
36.97%
BBB
16.64%
BB
1.66%
D
0.27%
Not Rated
0.71%
Pre-refunded Bonds
7.74%
Short-Term Investments
0.58%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.58%
1 to 5 years
1.08%
5 to 10 years
17.67%
10 to 20 years
42.49%
20 to 30 years
32.42%
More Than 30 years
5.76%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
5.07%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.11%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
36.34%
Total Fund Leverage:
40.45%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.86 Years
Effective Duration:
4.98 Years
Total Net Assets:
$417.27 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$14.52
Number of Holdings:
169
Portfolio Turnover:
14%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.11% through the use of tender option bonds, 36.34% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.