NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31,2020.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.46%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.26%

3) Massachusetts School Building Authority    Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)

2.08%

4) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The))  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

1.96%

5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.78%

6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.70%

7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58

1.70%

8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.70%

9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.50%

10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp.    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.48%




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


19.65%

Airport


8.87%

Toll Roads/Transit


7.05%

Electric Utility


4.94%

Revenue - Miscellaneous


4.68%

Water & Sewer


3.10%

Prepay Energy


2.65%

Tobacco Securitization


1.48%

Higher Education - Public


1.11%

Higher Education - Private


0.73%

Port


0.72%

Industrial Development - Utility


0.47%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


0.27%

Senior Living


0.23%

Industrial Development - Industry


0.18%

SUBTOTAL


56.13%

Tax Supported



Special Tax


18.51%

State G.O.


7.57%

Local G.O.


3.35%

Tax-Supported State Lease


2.24%

Assessment District


2.21%

Tax-Supported Local Lease


0.56%

SUBTOTAL


34.44%

Prerefunded/ETM


7.74%

Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed


0.81%

SUBTOTAL


0.81%

Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


0.58%

SUBTOTAL


0.58%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations


0.30%

Total


100.00%




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

New York


11.71%

California


11.01%

Illinois


9.56%

Pennsylvania


7.82%

New Jersey


7.59%

Connecticut


5.64%

Florida


5.52%

Texas


4.77%

Michigan


4.03%

South Carolina


3.08%

Alabama


2.50%

Massachusetts


2.48%

Nebraska


1.96%

Colorado


1.85%

Oklahoma


1.79%

Wisconsin


1.70%

North Carolina


1.56%

Minnesota


1.49%

Tennessee


1.31%

Utah


1.18%

Hawaii


1.17%

Georgia


1.10%

Maryland


1.09%

District of Columbia


1.02%

Ohio


1.00%

Guam


0.87%

Kansas


0.86%

Kentucky


0.83%

Arizona


0.70%

West Virginia


0.65%

Puerto Rico


0.48%

Arkansas


0.33%

Indiana


0.20%

Iowa


0.18%

Louisiana


0.16%

New Hampshire


0.12%

Oregon


0.11%

Other


0.58%

Total Investments


100.00%




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


6.20%

AA


29.23%

A


36.97%

BBB


16.64%

BB


1.66%

D


0.27%

Not Rated


0.71%

Pre-refunded Bonds


7.74%

Short-Term Investments


0.58%

Total Investments


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


0.58%

1 to 5 years


1.08%

5 to 10 years


17.67%

10 to 20 years


42.49%

20 to 30 years


32.42%

More Than 30 years


5.76%

Other


0.00%

Total Investments


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


5.07%

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


4.11%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):


36.34%

Total Fund Leverage:


40.45%*

Average Effective Maturity:


5.86  Years

Effective Duration:


4.98  Years

Total Net Assets:


$417.27 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$14.52

Number of Holdings:


169

Portfolio Turnover:


14%


* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.11% through the use of tender option bonds, 36.34%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.


** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.


The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.