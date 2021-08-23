NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2021.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings



Portfolio %



1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 

2.47%



2) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The))  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

2.15%



3) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.09%



4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.75%



5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority  AGM  Series 2018  5.00%, 7/01/58

1.70%



6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.58%



7) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority    Series 2020  5.00%, 6/15/50

1.55%



8) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.54%



9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.54%



10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.46%











Sector/Industry Breakdown



Portfolio %



Revenue







Health Care - Not-for-Profit



22.06%



Airport



8.03%



Toll Roads/Transit



6.31%



Electric Utility



5.23%



Revenue - Miscellaneous



4.68%



Prepay Energy



2.79%



Water & Sewer



2.12%



Tobacco Securitization



1.54%



Higher Education - Public



1.00%



Higher Education - Private



0.93%



Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public



0.93%



Port



0.69%



Industrial Development - Utility



0.46%



Senior Living



0.26%



Industrial Development - Industry



0.19%



SUBTOTAL



57.22%



Tax Supported







Special Tax



17.74%



State G.O.



7.72%



Local G.O.



2.48%



Tax-Supported State Lease



2.44%



Assessment District



2.06%



Tax-Supported Local Lease



0.55%



SUBTOTAL



32.99%



Prerefunded/ETM



8.82%



Asset-Backed







Housing - Multi-Family



0.66%



SUBTOTAL



0.66%



Cash Equivalents







Investment Companies



0.31%



SUBTOTAL



0.31%



Total



100.00%











State Breakdown



Portfolio %



New York



11.40%



California



10.62%



Illinois



10.38%



New Jersey



8.16%



Pennsylvania



7.69%



Florida



5.38%



Connecticut



5.31%



Texas



4.36%



Michigan



3.77%



South Carolina



3.09%



Wisconsin



2.93%



Alabama



2.44%



Nebraska



2.15%



Colorado



1.82%



Oklahoma



1.80%



Georgia



1.63%



North Carolina



1.59%



Minnesota



1.52%



Massachusetts



1.39%



Tennessee



1.39%



Arizona



1.30%



Utah



1.20%



Maryland



1.08%



Ohio



1.05%



District of Columbia



0.94%



Kansas



0.87%



Guam



0.83%



Kentucky



0.80%



West Virginia



0.67%



Puerto Rico



0.53%



Hawaii



0.41%



Arkansas



0.32%



Indiana



0.19%



Iowa



0.19%



Louisiana



0.18%



Washington



0.17%



New Hampshire



0.14%



Other



0.31%



Total Investments



100.00%











Credit Quality Breakdown



Portfolio %



AAA



5.73%



AA



30.84%



A



33.42%



BBB



18.80%



BB



2.24%



D



0.28%



Not Rated



0.79%



Pre-refunded Bonds



7.59%



Short-Term Investments



0.31%



Total Investments



100.00%











Bonds By Maturity



Portfolio %



Less than 1 year



0.31%



1 to 5 years



1.79%



5 to 10 years



22.97%



10 to 20 years



28.11%



20 to 30 years



35.96%



More Than 30 years



4.93%



Other



5.93%



Total Investments



100.00%











Portfolio Statistics:







AMT Percent:



9.84%



Average Coupon:



5.03%



Percentage of Leverage:







Bank Borrowing:



0.00%



Investment Operations:



0.33%



Auction Preferred Shares (APS):



0.00%



Tender Option Bonds:



3.88%



Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

34.33%



Total Fund Leverage:



38.54%*



Average Effective Maturity:



4.66  Years



Effective Duration:



4.28  Years



Total Net Assets:



$451.76 Million**



Common Stock Net Asset Value:



$15.72



Number of Holdings:



184



Portfolio Turnover:



6%











* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.88% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.33%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.330% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



















** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.





















The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

