WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital announces today the closing of Fund 104, a $130 million low income housing tax credit fund that will facilitate the creation and preservation of over 1,100 units, 750 specifically for seniors and 630 that include project based subsidy. The 13 separate properties are in states among those hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic: Georgia, Missouri, Virginia, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Utah and California.

 "Creating affordable housing in states where the pandemic is spreading quickly addresses the critical need for this type of support in our current climate." Says Shawn Horwitz, CEO of Alliant Capital. "We remain focused on supporting communities in need across the country."

Alliant Capital has provided housing for over 400,000 low income families, seniors and veterans throughout the United States. Comprised of over 1,000 properties under the low income housing tax credit program, Alliant's portfolio now exceeds $16 Billion in assets under management since the company's inception in 1997.

About Alliant Capital

The Alliant Company is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable multifamily rental housing. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With a dedicated team of experienced commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services. We deliver rock-solid expertise with an innovative perspective.

