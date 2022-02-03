DAVENPORT, Iowa, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allied Valve has expanded its array of brands you know and service you can trust with the acquisitions of Power Specialties, Inc., PROMAC, Inc., and JMI Instrument Company. The three companies will be merged to form Allied Instrumentation, which will cover seven states in the Midwest, employ 50 people, and generate over $50 million in revenue. Allied Instrumentation will be led by newly appointed President, Kevin Scheibler. The company will represent best-in-class products from manufacturers including Yokogawa, MSA/General Monitors, nVent Raychem, AMETEK Drexelbrook, FLEXIM, and TASI Group. In addition, Allied Valve and Allied Instrumentation will employ an impressive team of more than 100 certified service technicians.
With the new acquisitions, Allied Instrumentation will have product representation in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
"This is part of a strategy we have been working on for a while," said Barry Shoulders, CEO of Allied Valve, Inc., in announcing the move. "With this acquisition we are able to consolidate smaller firms into a larger network to better serve our customers and provide them with a greater array of brands and world-class product expertise."
Each of the companies acquired will offer a distinct and valuable facet to the newly merged formation of Allied Instrumentation.
Allied Instrumentation Capabilities Include:
- Procurement of process instrumentation including transmitters, flowmeters, heat-trace solutions, gas and flame detection, and wireless I/O devices, to name a few
- Assistance with sizing and selection, and custom solutions
- Installation and calibration services
- Programming assistance
- Field commissioning service
Primary Industries include:
- Refining and Specialty Chemicals
- Food and Beverage
- Power
- Natural Gas/LPG/LNG Storage and Distribution
- Steel
- Pharmaceutical
- Ethanol/Biofuels
- OEM and Manufacturing
The new partnership brings together a legacy of excellence that will better serve the needs of manufacturers and processing plants in the US.
