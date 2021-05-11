Allot Ltd. Logo

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited first quarter 2021 financial results.

 First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Continued growth: revenues of $31.2 million, up 6% year-over-year;
  • End of quarter cash and investments of $103 million;
  • Allot's first major penetration into US market: DISH Network Selected Allot to Protect the United States' First Cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G Network and its Customers from Cybersecurity Threats.

Financial Outlook

  • Management continues to expect 2021 revenues to grow to between $145-150 million;
  • Management continues to expect to close recurring security deals in 2021 with an MAR* expected to exceed $180 million;
  • Management continues to expect recurring security revenues in 2021 to be at least $6 million, and around $25 million in 2022.

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are pleased with our start to 2021 with continued year-over-year revenue growth. From the strategic perspective, we are very happy with our first major penetration into the US market and are thrilled that DISH chose to partner with us to help secure their innovative 5G network, which will be one of the most advanced in the US market.  This deal, together with Dish's stated intent to sign an additional deal with Allot to launch network based security services to their customers, is a major indication on the importance of security to 5G networks and customers worldwide."

Continued Mr. Antebi, "We see 2021 as a transformation year for Allot. We expect that as our SECaaS partners begin to launch their services over the coming months, we will see the initial ramp of these recurring revenues. We are very encouraged by the traction we have been gaining and look forward to continue signing additional recurring security revenue deals, ensuring further long-term sustainable growth."

Q1 2021 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $31.2 million, an increase of 6% compared to $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2021 was $21.6 million (gross margin of 69.2%), with no material change when compared with $21.7 million (gross margin of 74%) in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2021 was $21.9 million (gross margin of 70.1%), similar when compared with $21.9 million (gross margin of 74.8%) in the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2021 was $4 million, or $0.11 loss per basic share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 loss per basic share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million, or $0.06 loss per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.01 loss per basic share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash and investments as of March 31, 2021 totaled $103.2 million, compared with $99.4 million, as of December 31, 2020.

Analyst & Investor Event

Allot will host a virtual Analyst & Investor event later today, May 11, 2021 at 9am ET. The event will provide more color on the growth potential of the Company and on the Revolution of Consumer Cybersecurity. It will feature presentations delivered by various members of the Allot management team as well as talks by some of the Company's cybersecurity customers.

The Analyst & Investor event will be hosted via a Zoom Webinar. To register for the event, please use the following link: https://www.allot.com/210511-investor-day-lp/

A recording of the event, including the presentations, will be archived and available for viewing on the Allot website a few days following the event.

For further details about the agenda and participating in the virtual Investor Day event and the earnings results call, please refer to the Allot investor relations website at https://investors.allot.com.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, tax related items, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

TABLE  - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)













Revenues

$       31,183



$       29,289



Cost of revenues

9,591



7,610



Gross profit  

21,592



21,679













Operating expenses:









Research and development costs, net

10,567



8,699



Sales and marketing

11,593



11,522



General and administrative

3,200



3,041



Total operating expenses

25,360



23,262



Operating loss

(3,768)



(1,583)



Financial and other income, net

115



151



Loss before income tax expenses

(3,653)



(1,432)













Tax expenses

305



228



Net Loss

(3,958)



(1,660)













 Basic net loss per share

$          (0.11)



$          (0.05)























 Diluted net loss per share

$          (0.11)



$          (0.05)













Weighted average number of shares used in 









computing basic net loss per share

35,535,493



34,625,632













Weighted average number of shares used in 









computing diluted net loss per share

35,535,493



34,625,632























 

TABLE  - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended







March 31,







2021



2020







(Unaudited)



GAAP cost of revenues

$               9,591



$                      7,610



 Share-based compensation (1) 

(119)



(67)



 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

(152)



(152)



Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$               9,320



$                      7,391















 GAAP gross profit 

$             21,592



$                    21,679



 Gross profit adjustments 

271



219



 Non-GAAP gross profit 

$             21,863



$                    21,898















 GAAP operating expenses 

$             25,360



$                    23,262



 Share-based compensation (1) 

(1,325)



(857)



 Income related to M&A activities (3) 

-



103



 Non-GAAP operating expenses 

$             24,035



$                    22,508















 GAAP financial and other income 

$                  115



$                         151



 Exchange rate differences* 

76



218



 Non-GAAP Financial and other income 

$                  191



$                         369















 GAAP taxes on income 

$                  305



$                         228



 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

(67)



(60)



 Non-GAAP taxes on income 

$                  238



$                         168















 GAAP Net Loss 

$             (3,958)



$                    (1,660)



 Share-based compensation (1) 

1,444



924



 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

152



152



 Income related to M&A activities (3) 

-



(103)



 Exchange rate differences* 

76



218



 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

67



60



 Non-GAAP Net loss 

$             (2,219)



$                       (409)















 GAAP Loss per share (diluted) 

$               (0.11)



$                      (0.05)



 Share-based compensation 

0.04



0.03



 Amortization of intangible assets 

0.01



0.00



 Income related to M&A activities 

0.00



(0.00)



 Exchange rate differences* 

0.00



0.01



 Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

0.00



0.00



 Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) 

$               (0.06)



$                      (0.01)



























Weighted average number of shares used in 









computing GAAP diluted net loss per share

35,535,493



34,625,632



























Weighted average number of shares used in 









computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

35,535,493



34,625,632















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.



           

 

 

TABLE  - 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended







March 31,







2021



2020







(Unaudited)















(1) Share-based compensation:











Cost of revenues

$                  119



$                            67





Research and development costs, net

395



242





Sales and marketing

582



378





General and administrative

348



237







$               1,444



$                         924















 (2) Amortization of intangible assets 











Cost of revenues

$                  152



$                         152







$                  152



$                         152















 (3) Income related to M&A activities 











Research and development costs, net

$                     -



$                       (103)







$                     -



$                       (103)



























 

 

TABLE  - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED  BALANCE  SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

























March 31,



December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Audited)







ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents



$               7,148



$            23,599

Short-term bank deposits



71,525



47,225

Restricted deposits



1,634



1,200

Available-for-sale marketable securities



22,643



27,178

Trade receivables, net



27,828



20,685

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



11,455



14,205

Inventories



13,543



12,586

Total current assets



155,776



146,678











LONG-TERM ASSETS:









Long-term bank deposits



215



215

Severance pay fund



438



434

Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,679



4,458

Deferred taxes



349



420

Other assets 



1,475



2,975

Total long-term assets



6,156



8,502











PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



12,600



11,993

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



35,842



34,427











Total assets



$          210,374



$          201,600











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Trade payables



$               1,222



$               2,092

Deferred revenues



30,194



26,658

Short-term operating lease liabilities



2,602



2,813

Other payables and accrued expenses



25,199



27,299

Total current liabilities



59,217



58,862











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









Deferred revenues



21,218



9,782

Long-term operating lease liabilities



1,035



1,835

Accrued severance pay



901



969

Total long-term liabilities



23,154



12,586











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



128,003



130,152











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$          210,374



$          201,600































 

 

 

TABLE  - 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 

(U.S. dollars in thousands)













Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)













Cash flows from operating activities:



















Net Loss

$        (3,958)



$     (1,660)



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation

1,088



788



Stock-based compensation

1,444



924



Amortization of intangible assets

237



152



Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(72)



1



Decrease in other assets

1,499



160



Decrease in accrued interest and  amortization of premium on marketable securities 

75



171



Changes in operating leases, net

(232)



(711)



Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables

(7,143)



5,868



Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

2,080



(401)



Increase in inventories

(957)



(4,485)



Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net

72



84



Increase (Decrease) in trade payables

(870)



2,268



Decrease in employees and payroll accruals

(1,909)



(1,325)



Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues

14,972



(5,626)



Decrease in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

(603)



(1,718)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,723



(5,510)













Cash flows from investing activities:









Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit

(434)



1,500



Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits 

(24,300)



4,757



Purchase of property and equipment

(1,695)



(1,351)



Purchase of intangible assets

(1,652)



-



Investment in available-for sale marketable securities

-



(375)



Proceeds from sales and maturity of available-for sale marketable securities

4,348



12,923



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(23,733)



17,454













Cash flows from financing activities:



















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,559



620



Net cash provided by financing activities

1,559



620























Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(16,451)



12,564



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

23,599



16,930













Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$          7,148



$     29,494























 

Other financial metrics











U.S dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-

10 end-customers out of revenues and number of shares

















Revenues geographic breakdown

Q1-2021





FY 2020





Americas



5.1

16%



8.1

6%



EMEA



20.2

65%



104.3

77%



Asia Pacific

5.9

19%



23.5

17%







31.2

100%



135.9

100%

















Breakdown between products & services

revenues

Q1-2021





FY 2020





Products



17.8

57%



92.5

68%



Professional Services

4.1

13%



13.3

10%



Support & Maintenance

9.3

30%



30.1

22%







31.2

100%



135.9

100%

















Revenues per customer type

Q1-2021





FY 2020





CSP



22.8

73%



114.8

84%



Enterprise

8.4

27%



21.1

16%







31.2

100%



135.9

100%























Q1-2021





FY 2020



% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues

60%





71%



















Total number of full time employees 

671





676



















Number of basic shares (in millions)

35.5





35.0



















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully

diluted shares  (in millions)

37.8





37.2



 

 

