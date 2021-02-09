HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.
Financial Highlights
- Fourth quarter revenues were $39.1 million, up 28% year-over-year;
- Full year revenues were $135.9 million, up 23% year-over-year;
- Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis increased in 2020 to 71% compared to 70% in 2019;
- MAR *(maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) reported for 2020 reached $192 million;
- GAAP operating loss for Q4 2020 was $1.2 million compared to $1.9 in Q4 2019;
- Non-GAAP operating profit for Q4 2020 was $0.5 million compared to a loss of $1.8 million in Q4 2019;
Financial Outlook
- Management expects 2021 revenues to grow to between $145-150 million;
- Management expects to close additional recurring security deals to be executed in 2021 with MAR* expected to exceed $180 million;
- Management expects recurring security revenues in 2021 to be between $6 -$8 million, and expected to exceed $25 million in 2022;
Management Comment
Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are very happy with our achievements in 2020, showing strong continued revenue growth and solid performance throughout the year. Threats on the internet are on the rise and growing numbers of consumers and operators see the need for Network based protection. Despite travel restrictions and delays as result of COVID, we signed recurring security revenue deals with a total MAR of $192M – significantly above our target for the year. We see this as a testament for the strong need for easy to use network based cybersecurity services."
Continued Mr. Antebi, "We see 2021 as a transformation year for the market as our recurring security partners begin to launch their services and we will see the early ramp of revenues. We continue to invest in our offerings and in sales and marketing, to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us. We are very encouraged by the traction we are gaining and expect to continue signing additional recurring security revenue deals during 2021 with an MAR of $180 million, ensuring our long-term sustainable growth. We look forward to reaping the rewards in the coming years."
Q4 2020 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $39.1 million, an increase of 28% compared to $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $27.5 million (gross margin of 70.3%), a 32% improvement compared with $20.8 million (gross margin of 68.0%) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $27.7 million (gross margin of 70.9%), a 32% improvement compared with $21.0 million (gross margin of 68.7%) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million, or $0.05 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net income on a non-GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.4 million, or $0.01 earnings per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 loss per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
2020 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for 2020 were $135.9 million, an increase of 23% compared to $110.1 million in 2019.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2020 was $95.8 million (gross margin of 70.5%), a 26% improvement compared with $76.3 million (gross margin of 69.3%) in 2019.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2020 was $96.8 million (gross margin of 71.2%), a 25% improvement compared with $77.3 million (gross margin of 70.2%) in 2019.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2020 was $9.3 million, or $0.27 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.25 per basic share, in 2019.
Net loss on a non-GAAP for 2020 was $3.6 million, or $0.10 per basic share, a decrease compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.22 per basic share, in 2019.
Cash and investments as of December 31, 2020 totaled $99.4 million, compared to $107.2 million as of September 30, 2020 and $117.6 million as of December 31, 2019.
About Allot
Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.
For more information, visit www.allot.com
*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, changes in taxes related items and other acquisition-related expenses.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TABLE - 1
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenues
$ 39,091
$ 30,567
$ 135,922
$ 110,100
Cost of revenues
11,627
9,784
40,082
33,834
27,464
20,783
95,840
76,266
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs, net
12,611
8,563
43,447
31,461
Sales and marketing
12,787
12,186
47,528
47,105
General and administrative
3,223
1,954
13,894
6,678
Total operating expenses
28,621
22,703
104,869
85,244
Operating loss
(1,157)
(1,920)
(9,029)
(8,978)
Financial and other income, net
343
600
1,857
1,960
Loss before income tax expenses
(814)
(1,320)
(7,172)
(7,018)
Tax expenses
867
362
2,176
1,641
Net Loss
(1,681)
(1,682)
(9,348)
(8,659)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.05)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.27)
$ (0.25)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.05)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.27)
$ (0.25)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net loss per share
35,317,213
34,450,317
35,007,201
34,250,582
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net loss per share
35,317,213
34,450,317
35,007,201
34,250,582
TABLE - 2
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 11,627
$ 9,784
$ 40,082
$ 33,834
Share-based compensation (1)
(113)
(76)
(355)
(264)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
(152)
(152)
(608)
(853)
Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)
-
-
-
75
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$ 11,362
$ 9,556
$ 39,119
$ 32,792
GAAP gross profit
$ 27,464
$ 20,783
$ 95,840
$ 76,266
Gross profit adjustments
265
228
963
1,042
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 27,729
$ 21,011
$ 96,803
$ 77,308
GAAP operating expenses
$ 28,621
$ 22,703
$ 104,869
$ 85,244
Share-based compensation (1)
(1,663)
(942)
(4,843)
(3,156)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
-
(189)
-
(754)
Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3)
-
1,246
(82)
3,980
Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)
296
-
296
(31)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 27,254
$ 22,818
$ 100,240
$ 85,283
GAAP financial and other income
$ 343
$ 600
$ 1,857
$ 1,960
Exchange rate differences*
(84)
(119)
(552)
83
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
$ 259
$ 481
$ 1,305
$ 2,043
GAAP taxes on income
$ 867
$ 362
$ 2,176
$ 1,641
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
(15)
(25)
(202)
(74)
Changes in tax related items
(500)
-
(500)
-
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$ 352
$ 337
$ 1,474
$ 1,567
GAAP Net Loss
$ (1,681)
$ (1,682)
$ (9,348)
$ (8,659)
Share-based compensation (1)
1,776
1,018
5,198
3,420
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
152
341
608
1,607
Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities (3)
-
(1,246)
82
(3,980)
Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)
(296)
-
(296)
(44)
Exchange rate differences*
(84)
(119)
(552)
83
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
15
25
202
74
Changes in tax related items
500
-
500
-
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
$ 382
$ (1,663)
$ (3,606)
$ (7,499)
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.27)
$ (0.25)
Share-based compensation
0.05
0.03
0.15
0.10
Amortization of intangible assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.05
Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities
-
(0.04)
0.01
(0.12)
Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
(0.00)
Exchange rate differences*
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.01)
0.00
Changes in tax related items
0.01
-
0.01
-
Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)
$ 0.01
$ (0.05)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.22)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
35,317,213
34,450,317
35,007,201
34,250,582
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
37,574,546
34,450,317
35,007,201
34,250,582
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
TABLE - 2 cont.
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(1) Share-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
$ 113
$ 76
$ 355
$ 264
Research and development costs, net
412
230
1,368
847
Sales and marketing
683
350
2,145
1,257
General and administrative
568
362
1,330
1,052
$ 1,776
$ 1,018
$ 5,198
$ 3,420
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
Cost of revenues
$ 152
$ 152
$ 608
$ 853
Sales and marketing
-
189
-
754
$ 152
$ 341
$ 608
$ 1,607
(3) Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities
General and administrative
$ -
$ (1,374)
$ -
$ (4,882)
Research and development costs, net
-
128
82
902
$ -
$ (1,246)
$ 82
$ (3,980)
(4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items
Cost of revenues
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (75)
Sales and marketing
(296)
-
(296)
16
General and administrative
-
-
-
15
$ (296)
$ -
$ (296)
$ (44)
TABLE - 3
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 23,599
$ 16,930
Short-term bank deposits
47,225
5,557
Restricted deposit
1,200
23,183
Available-for-sale marketable securities
27,178
61,012
Trade receivables, net
20,685
29,008
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
14,205
6,528
Inventories
12,586
10,668
Total current assets
146,678
152,886
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Restricted deposit
-
10,913
Long-term bank deposits
215
-
Severance pay fund
434
387
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,458
6,368
Deferred taxes
420
517
Other assets
2,975
926
Total long-term assets
8,502
19,111
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
11,993
8,135
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
34,427
35,037
Total assets
$ 201,600
$ 215,169
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 2,092
$ 11,676
Deferred revenues
26,658
36,360
Short-term operating lease liabilities
2,813
3,151
Other payables and accrued expenses
27,299
22,255
Total current liabilities
58,862
73,442
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
9,782
5,262
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,835
3,820
Accrued severance pay
969
794
Total long-term liabilities
12,586
9,876
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
130,152
131,851
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 201,600
$ 215,169
TABLE - 4
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Loss
$ (1,681)
$ (1,682)
$ (9,348)
$ (8,659)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
1,041
837
3,704
2,752
Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees
1,776
1,018
5,198
3,420
Amortization of intangible assets
152
341
608
1,607
Capital loss
18
-
18
-
Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
92
(21)
128
(54)
Increase in other assets
(2,315)
(160)
(2,048)
(326)
Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities
11
7
357
343
Changes in operating leases, net
198
456
(413)
603
Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables
(1,740)
(8,034)
8,323
(2,915)
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses
(6,126)
(2,479)
(7,272)
(3,168)
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
2,950
(1,502)
(1,918)
(253)
Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net
(76)
33
96
(236)
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
(8,807)
4,389
(9,584)
3,863
Increase in employees and payroll accruals
2,395
4,048
2,047
4,635
Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues
4,215
5,760
(5,182)
23,520
Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities
2,091
464
3,061
(9,040)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(5,806)
3,475
(12,225)
16,092
Cash flows from investing activities:
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit
519
(23,331)
32,896
(33,374)
Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits
7,936
3,000
(41,883)
16,986
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,035)
(918)
(7,582)
(3,708)
Investment in available-for sale marketable securities
(844)
(8,154)
(1,219)
(39,950)
Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities
5,483
11,173
34,847
43,555
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
11,059
(18,230)
17,059
(16,491)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of employee stock options
155
220
1,835
993
Net cash provided by financing activities
155
220
1,835
993
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
5,408
(14,535)
6,669
594
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
18,191
31,465
16,930
16,336
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 23,599
$ 16,930
$ 23,599
$ 16,930
