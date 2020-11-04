HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited third quarter 2020 financial results.
Highlights of the third quarter
- Third quarter revenues were $34.8 million, up 26% year-over-year;
- Non-GAAP operating loss reduced to $1.0 million compared with operating loss of $2.2 million in the third quarter of last year; GAAP operating loss of $2.5 million compared with $2.2 million in the third quarter of last year;
- Non-GAAP net loss reduced to $1.2 million compared with non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million in the third quarter of last year; GAAP net loss of $2.4 million compared with $2.1 million in the third quarter of last year.
Financial Outlook
- Management reiterates its prior-issued guidance, with expectations for full year 2020 revenues to be between $135 - $140 million, representing accelerated double-digit growth over those of 2019.
- Management continues to expect to be profitable in the fourth quarter this year;
- Management continues to expect to close additional Recurring Security Revenue deals in 2020 and reiterates that the MAR* (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) of new deals expected to be signed in 2020 should exceed $140 million.
Management Comment
Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are very happy with the strong continued growth and solid performance we have shown throughout 2020. While the challenging business environment caused by COVID-19 continues to result in some delays in signing new contracts, we expect our revenues to continue to grow in the fourth quarter as well. In addition, we are very encouraged by the growing number of operators who see the need to provide consumers and SMBs with the zero touch clientless security solutions that Allot offers."
Third quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $34.8 million, an increase of 26% compared to $27.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million (gross margin of 68.3%), compared with $19.2 million (gross margin of 69.4%) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a 24% improvement.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2020 was $24.0 million (gross margin of 69.0%), a 24% improvement compared with $19.4 million (gross margin of 70.2%) in the third quarter of 2019.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million, or $0.03 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2019.
Cash and investments as of September 30, 2020 totaled $107.2 million, compared with $109.2 million, as of June 30, 2020.
Conference Call & Webcast
Additional Resources
About Allot
Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.
Allot. See. Control. Secure.
For more information, visit www.allot.com
*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, tax related items, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TABLE - 1
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$ 34,752
$ 27,637
$ 96,831
$ 79,533
Cost of revenues
11,007
8,456
28,455
24,050
Gross profit
23,745
19,181
68,376
55,483
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs, net
11,741
8,091
30,836
22,898
Sales and marketing
11,439
12,233
34,741
34,919
General and administrative
3,076
1,096
10,671
4,724
Total operating expenses
26,256
21,420
76,248
62,541
Operating loss
(2,511)
(2,239)
(7,872)
(7,058)
Financial and other income, net
646
257
1,514
1,360
Loss before income tax expenses
(1,865)
(1,982)
(6,358)
(5,698)
Tax expenses
528
129
1,309
1,279
Net Loss
(2,393)
(2,111)
(7,667)
(6,977)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.07)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.22)
$ (0.20)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.07)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.22)
$ (0.20)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net loss per share
35,163,221
34,348,200
34,903,109
34,183,272
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net loss per share
35,163,221
34,348,200
34,903,109
34,183,272
TABLE - 2
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Septemer 30,
Septemer 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 11,007
$ 8,456
$ 28,455
$ 24,050
Share-based compensation (1)
(89)
(67)
(242)
(188)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
(152)
(237)
(456)
(701)
Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)
-
75
-
75
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$ 10,766
$ 8,227
$ 27,757
$ 23,236
GAAP gross profit
$ 23,745
$ 19,181
$ 68,376
$ 55,483
Gross profit adjustments
241
229
698
814
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 23,986
$ 19,410
$ 69,074
$ 56,297
GAAP operating expenses
$ 26,256
$ 21,420
$ 76,248
$ 62,541
Share-based compensation (1)
(1,177)
(747)
(3,180)
(2,214)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
-
(188)
-
(565)
Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3)
(48)
1,198
(82)
2,735
Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)
-
(31)
-
(31)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 25,031
$ 21,652
$ 72,986
$ 62,466
GAAP financial and other income
$ 646
$ 257
$ 1,514
$ 1,360
Exchange rate differences*
(370)
235
(468)
202
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
$ 276
$ 492
$ 1,046
$ 1,562
GAAP taxes on income
$ 528
$ 129
$ 1,309
$ 1,279
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
(112)
(16)
(187)
(49)
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$ 416
$ 113
$ 1,122
$ 1,230
GAAP Net Loss
$ (2,393)
$ (2,111)
$ (7,667)
$ (6,977)
Share-based compensation (1)
1,266
814
3,422
2,402
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
152
425
456
1,266
Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities (3)
48
(1,198)
82
(2,735)
Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)
-
(44)
-
(44)
Exchange rate differences*
(370)
235
(468)
202
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
112
16
187
49
Non-GAAP Net Loss
$ (1,185)
$ (1,863)
$ (3,988)
$ (5,837)
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.22)
$ (0.20)
Share-based compensation
0.04
0.02
0.10
0.07
Amortization of intangible assets
0.00
0.01
0.01
0.03
Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities
0.01
(0.03)
0.01
(0.08)
Exchange rate differences*
(0.01)
0.01
(0.01)
0.01
Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.03)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.17)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
35,163,221
34,348,200
34,903,109
34,183,272
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
35,163,221
34,348,200
34,903,109
34,183,272
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
TABLE - 2 cont.
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Septemer 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(1) Share-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
$ 89
$ 67
$ 242
$ 188
Research and development costs, net
353
234
956
617
Sales and marketing
551
297
1,462
907
General and administrative
273
216
762
690
$ 1,266
$ 814
$ 3,422
$ 2,402
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
Cost of revenues
$ 152
$ 237
$ 456
$ 701
Sales and marketing
-
188
-
565
$ 152
$ 425
$ 456
$ 1,266
(3) Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities
General and administrative
$ -
$ (1,561)
$ -
$ (3,508)
Research and development costs, net
48
363
82
773
$ 48
$ (1,198)
$ 82
$ (2,735)
(4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items
Sales and marketing
$ -
$ 16
$ -
$ 16
Cost of revenues
-
(75)
-
(75)
General and administrative
-
15
-
15
$ -
$ (44)
$ -
$ (44)
TABLE - 3
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 18,191
$ 16,930
Short-term bank deposits
55,376
5,557
Restricted deposit
1,279
23,183
Available-for-sale marketable securities
31,912
61,012
Trade receivables, net
18,945
29,008
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
7,237
6,528
Inventories
15,536
10,668
Total current assets
148,476
152,886
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Restricted deposit
440
10,913
Severance pay fund
403
387
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,173
6,368
Deferred taxes
345
517
Other assets
659
926
Total long-term assets
7,020
19,111
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
11,019
8,135
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
34,580
35,037
Total assets
$ 201,095
$ 215,169
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 10,899
$ 11,676
Deferred revenues
22,833
36,360
Short-term operating lease liabilities
3,168
3,151
Other payables and accrued expenses
22,917
22,255
Total current liabilities
59,817
73,442
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
9,392
5,262
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,997
3,820
Accrued severance pay
846
794
Total long-term liabilities
12,235
9,876
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
129,043
131,851
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 201,095
$ 215,169
TABLE - 4
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Loss
$ (2,393)
$ (2,111)
$ (7,667)
$ (6,977)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
978
682
2,663
1,915
Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees
1,266
814
3,422
2,402
Amortization of intangible assets
152
425
456
1,266
Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
36
17
36
(33)
Decrease (Increase) in other assets
108
111
267
(166)
Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities
118
95
346
336
Changes in operating leases, net
(444)
(235)
(611)
147
Decrease in trade receivables
2,579
889
10,063
5,119
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses
(227)
(315)
(1,146)
(689)
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
1,730
1,483
(4,868)
1,249
Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net
68
(87)
172
(269)
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
3,423
686
(777)
(526)
Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
(47)
(953)
(348)
587
Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues
(7,940)
16,437
(9,397)
17,760
Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities
453
(3,474)
970
(9,504)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(140)
14,464
(6,419)
12,617
Cash flows from investing activities:
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit
21,875
(10,002)
32,377
(10,043)
Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits
(40,376)
9,067
(49,819)
13,986
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,851)
(1,313)
(5,547)
(2,790)
Investment in available-for sale marketable securities
-
(7,192)
(375)
(31,796)
Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities
7,918
8,813
29,364
32,382
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(12,434)
(627)
6,000
1,739
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of employee stock options
223
111
1,680
773
Net cash provided by financing activities
223
111
1,680
773
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(12,351)
13,948
1,261
15,129
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
30,542
17,517
16,930
16,336
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 18,191
$ 31,465
$ 18,191
$ 31,465