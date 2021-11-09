SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allseated, the leader in the hybrid events industry, is today announcing a partnership with Matterport, a company that brings real life experiences to the virtual world using cutting edge 3D technology.
Matterport is the leading spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the offline world. Their all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn any space into an accurate and immersive digital twin, which can be used to design, build, operate, promote, and understand any space.
"We've used Matterport for a long time and enjoyed their offering so much that it only made sense to turn the relationship into a formal one," said Sandy Hammer, Co-Founder and CMO of Allseated. "Since we built a virtual reality product for venues using Matterport images that feed directly into our platform, it was a natural decision to fuse the two technologies together and bring a joint product to market quicker than ever before."
The new reality for venues is that they must find a way to sell and plan events remotely. Even as in-person meetings make a return, clients have come to expect virtual venue tours. Allseated's VISION product offers dynamic layout and floor planning inside a Matterport model.
"Allseated VISION has given us a way to virtually bring clients into our event space no matter where they are in the world. This powerful technology was easy to implement and has already proven to be an invaluable sales tool for our venue." – Michael Stavros, Partner and Director of Biz-Dev at M Culinary Concepts, explains.
"The partnership between our products will further enhance user experience that both companies are so passionate about," said Yaron Lipshitz, CEO of Allseated. "We are continuing with our commitment to innovation and our focus remains strong on bringing the best possible tools and technology to the events industry. This partnership will help us do that while giving our customers the absolute best in class virtual - hybrid experience."
Allseated's agile and modular functionality enabled us to change and redesign spaces to accommodate our client with unparalleled speed and effectiveness. There is no product out there that can bring our space to life and empower to close deals on the spot without anyone travelling today, which of course is extremely important.
About Allseated: Allseated is the world's most innovative event technology platform, transforming the event industry with powerful intuitive visualization tools that enable planning, selling, and executing hybrid events in a venue digital twin. What previously existed only in an event professional and attendees' imagination can now be visualized thanks to our unique array of tools providing for seamless collaboration and ultimate organization and execution. With more than 100,000 to scale floorplans and the resources to manage guest lists, arrange seating charts, design layouts in 2D and 3D, create virtual walkthroughs, timelines, designer tools, mobile check-in, and a dedicated customer loyalty team that's available 24/7, were bringing technological innovation to event planning with a focus on helping our clients grow their businesses. It is the pure power of imagining together.
