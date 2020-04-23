BOSTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, the location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers, announced today that Alluvion Communications, a premier provider of bespoke voice, data, and fiber solutions, has signed on to Connected2Fiber's Connected World platform to unlock a variety of capabilities aimed at driving revenue growth. The platform will specifically help Alluvion identify thousands of additional serviceable commercial locations, primarily in Arizona, and drive intelligence and automation into the prioritization and pursuit of those opportunities from both a wholesale and enterprise perspective.
"Connected2Fiber is becoming instrumental in how we at Alluvion operate our business," states David Ackerman, Subsidiary Manager at Alluvion Communications. "Connected2Fiber's Near Net Analysis has already provided the business with thousands of additional opportunities to pursue and, with our introduction to the platform's Building List Management and Market Explorer capabilities, we're expecting to automate the distribution of our building footprint to trusted partners on the wholesale side while more strategically prioritizing opportunities on the enterprise side of the business by utilizing the platform's extensive location-based insight."
"Our engagement with Alluvion has been fantastic in that we are continually seeing companies of all sizes within the connectivity space investing in digital transformation to unlock new revenue opportunities," adds Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connected2Fiber. "Alluvion is a first-class organization and between their vision and the deployment of our platform, they will see significant revenue growth opportunities ahead. I firmly believe that when you align solid strategy that is rooted in a location-based mindset with the data and applications needed to execute on that strategy, growth will inevitably occur."
"The use cases that we envision for the platform are virtually limitless," concludes Duncan Wiston, Brand Marketing Specialist at Alluvion Communications. "The world of connectivity, given its immensely competitive and cooperative dynamics, is going to increasingly be focused on location-specific dynamics, and Connected2Fiber's platform will give us the advantage we need to capture market share in a variety of ways."
About Connected2Fiber
Connected2Fiber is the location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted, location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal identification, account prioritization, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber/.
About Alluvion Communications
Alluvion Communications has a mission to build and support robust networks creating opportunity and economic growth to our community by meeting the mission-critical needs of businesses and their customers. Alluvion is committed to being recognized as the premier provider of data and communications. The company's smart, fast, and reliable solutions span multiple verticals, including education, financial services, healthcare, and hospitality. Visit Alluvion on the web at https://www.alluvion.net/ or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/alluvioncom/.