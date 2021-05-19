HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALLY Energy, the global professional network developing a diverse and inclusive energy workforce, today announces that Shanta Eaden has joined the company as its first chief operating officer. Shanta has 20 years of experience building, integrating, and leading enterprise technology and operations in the finance and energy sectors.
Most recently, Shanta was Director of the PMO at Weatherford International, responsible for overseeing a multi-million enterprise initiative portfolio. Shanta drove strategic program execution and process standardization. She also led the global mobilization of over 300 change agents during the company's restructuring. While leading its diversity and inclusion program, she also co-founded the women's network activating leadership and hubs across six geographies.
"It's an exciting time to join ALLY at such a pivotal moment in the energy transition. ALLY is the market leader, leveraging community and technology to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion while addressing the goal of sustainability. I'm very eager to roll up my sleeves and serve our clients, partners, and the team to take our growth to the next level," said Shanta Eaden, COO.
"Shanta is the right leader to steer our growth," said Katie Mehnert, CEO and Founder. "We are rapidly expanding our business to meet growing market needs to address the energy transition. I look forward to having Shanta's expertise in building a scalable and agile customer and employee-centric organization."
Shanta will assume this new role on June 7, 2021 and lead the global operations, service and product technology teams from ALLY's headquarters at Greentown Labs Houston.
About ALLY Energy
Founded in 2014, ALLY Energy is the global professional network developing a diverse and inclusive energy workforce. People use ALLY to build a relevant network, find jobs, and develop their careers. Companies use ALLY to create more inclusive cultures and to find great talent. The community includes professionals in 120 countries in nearly 1,000 companies across energy in oil and natural gas, utilities, renewables and climate technology.
Media Contact
Rhoda Shapiro, ALLY Energy, 281-741-5482, membership@allyenergy.com
SOURCE ALLY Energy