DETROIT, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held only virtually through an internet webcast.
In its proxy materials dated March 12, 2020, Ally advised stockholders that the Annual Meeting may be held only through remote communication in light of the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Taking into account the continuing health impacts of COVID-19, related governmental orders and guidance, and the well-being of stockholders, employees, and communities, the Board of Directors of Ally has determined to take this step. As a result, an in-person meeting at a physical location will not be held.
The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting—Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time—has not changed.
Stockholders at the close of business on March 4, 2020—the record date for the Annual Meeting—can find additional details about attending, voting, and participating at the Annual Meeting in the additional proxy materials that Ally filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These materials also may be found at https://www.ally.com/about/investor/sec-filings/.
Stockholders who have already voted their shares do not need to vote them again because of this announcement.
Contacts:
Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
daniel.eller@ally.com
Rebecca Anderson
Ally Communications (Media)
980-312-8681
Rebecca.Anderson@ally.com