CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Auto Finance President, Doug Timmerman, will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from approximately 10:15 - 10:50 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the virtual conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website.  A replay will also be available. 

About Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $181.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing it Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

Contact: 

Daniel Eller

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-5216

daniel.eller@ally.com

Jillian Palash

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6201

Jillian.palash@ally.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-virtual-financials-payments--cre-conference-301298030.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

