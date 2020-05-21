MINNEAPOLIS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce the 2020-2021 Executive Board. The election was held during Ally Law's recent Annual General Meeting.
In its regularly scheduled election, the membership of Ally Law has elected Andrew Parlour (Russell Kennedy; Melbourne, Australia) as Treasurer, and James Turner (McVeagh Fleming; Aukland, New Zealand) as Vice President.
Parlour practices clients primarily in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and business structuring, advising on corporate compliance matters and negotiating a range of commercial agreements. Turner helps businesses and individuals with dispute resolution and employment advice, acting as an external Human Resources resource for several small business clients.
Said Björn Welinder, President of Ally Law and a partner in Lund, Sweden-based law firm Lindmark Welinder, "I welcome Andrew and James to the Executive Board. I look forward to working with them and the rest of the team to fulfill Ally Law's mission – to provide cost-effective, high quality legal and business counsel around the world."
Paul Franke (Moye White LLP; Denver, Colorado) continues to serve as First Vice President, and Roger Franklin (Edwin Coe; London, United Kingdom) as Secretary. Continuing one-year terms as Vice Presidents are: Erich Gibel (Gibel Zirm; Vienna, Austria), Ronald Hack (Evans & Dixon; St. Louis, United States), Marc Landis (Phillips Nizer; New York, United States), Ewa Lejman (Izabella Żyglicka and Partners; Katowice, Poland), Martin O'Hara (Much Law; Chicago, Illinois), Paola Sangiovanni (Gitti and Partners; Milan, Italy) and Ramesh K Vaidyanathan (Advaya Legal; Mumbai, India).
About Ally Law
Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 1 Global Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value. Our 70+ firms include nearly 3,000 lawyers in 100+ business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.
