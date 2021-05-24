NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALM Intelligence, the leading provider of proprietary data, analysis, and research tools in the legal, management consulting, financial advisory, insurance, and risk verticals, announced the addition of Kristie Robertson to the ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research team. Kristie joins an innovative new platform focused on professional services convergence analysis, examining the shifting dynamics of how the legal, advisory, management consulting, and related sectors are overlapping and competing in their service offerings. Kristie will be joining the team alongside our seasoned analysts.
Kristie brings a diverse background featuring more than fifteen years of business and legal analysis experience to her role as an Analyst at Pacesetter Research. Kristie specializes in emerging technologies, and she has spent the majority of her career creating, managing, and distributing actionable intelligence and analysis.
"We are thrilled to have Kristie join our team," said Patrick Fuller, Vice President and General Manager of ALM Intelligence. "Kristie brings a diverse background with an impressive track record of success to ALM Intelligence. Her exceptional analytical and research skills will be a driving force in the growth of Pacesetter Research."
Before joining ALM Intelligence, Kristie was the Director of Intelligence at a SaaS company. She led a team of analysts that regularly published and presented insights to a broad global client base, including professional services firms in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. Before that, Kristie was based in Toronto and led research in the Emerging Technologies and Medical industry field for a Canada-based global law firm.
"With Pacesetter Research, I have the opportunity to explore an ever-changing and rapidly converging professional services market. I'm excited to discover how leaders in each segment are designing strategies to push the envelope when it comes to best-in-class service, and what other segments might learn from them", said Kristie Robertson, ALM Intelligence Analyst. "The Pacesetter Research initiative perfectly aligns with my passion for research and proactive client service, and I am so looking forward to working with such an impressive and talented group of analysts."
Kristie holds a Master of Library and Information Science (M.L.I.S.) and a Juris Doctor (J.D.).
About ALM Intelligence
ALM Intelligence provides proprietary data, analysis, tools, and knowledge that empower our clients to succeed. The product suite arms professionals with self-service solutions that translate ALM's vast data repository and market research into competitive insights that drive impactful business decisions. The depth of ALM Intelligence's expertise across the benefits, insurance, consulting, and legal industries provide a broad spectrum of actionable intelligence to facilitate and execute strategy. Visit https://www.alm.com/intelligence for more information.
About ALM
ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions, and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit http://www.alm.com for more information, and visit http://www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMMedia.
