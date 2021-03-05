LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alma Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Hugh Donlon as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.
Mr. Donlon's banking career spans more than 35 years. Prior to joining Alma Bank, he served as the Chief Lending Officer of Astoria Bank and had previously held senior leadership positions at both KeyBank and Citibank. Mr. Donlon received his Bachelor's Degree from Georgetown University and an MBA in Finance from Fordham University.
As the Chief Lending Officer at Alma Bank, Mr. Donlon will report directly to the Bank's President and CEO. Mr. Donlon will set the strategic direction of the Bank's lending efforts, and oversee the management and development of all commercial real estate, commercial & industrial, residential, SBA and consumer lending. Mr. Donlon will also manage the Bank's $1 Billion+ loan portfolio jointly with the Chief Credit Officer, Thomas DiMaio.
"We feel very fortunate to have a senior banking professional with Hugh's skill set and experience on our team, and confident in his ability to strengthen and lead our lending efforts," said Alma Bank President and CEO, Michael Psyllos.
