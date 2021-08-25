IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of intensive coursework and dedicated study, Connor Keim has passed all three levels of the CFA® Program exams and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
The process of earning the CFA charter is highly selective—fewer than one in five candidates complete the entire program. It takes an average of 1,000+ hours of rigorous study, along with four years of professional experience and successful completion of the CFA Program exams, to earn the distinction of being called a CFA charterholder. Additionally, all CFA charterholders are required to annually attest to their compliance with the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct. The CFA credential is the professional standard of choice for more than 31,000 investment firms worldwide.
Connor Keim, CFA is a Portfolio Associate for Alpha Cubed Investments. He joined the firm in January of 2018 after he graduated from The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the College of Business. He majored in Finance on the CFA and Investments track with a minor in Business Entrepreneurship & Innovations, as well as a minor in International Economics that he received while studying at The University of Oxford for a summer. He has been fascinated with the finance industry ever since attending the Berkshire Hathaway meeting as a kid in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Connor assists the Portfolio Managers with monitoring the firm's current positions, while also conducting research, such as examining fundamental, technical, and economic factors around specific securities, overall market trends, and esoteric research theories. He also assists with executing trades daily for individual client accounts, placing block trades for portfolio rebalances & changes, processing bond allocations, and producing periodic research reports and portfolio reviews for prospective clients.
"Connor's enthusiasm and dedication to the discipline of investing is a great asset to the firm. He has the potential to significantly move the needle for our clients while at the same time building a great career in the investment industry."
Todd Walsh CEO, Alpha Cubed Investments
About Alpha Cubed Investments: Alpha Cubed Investments is a Registered Investment Adviser with clients across the U.S. We manage assets for high-net-worth individuals, families, corporations, retirement plans, and other entities. Our objective at Alpha Cubed Investments is to grow and protect investor capital utilizing our dynamic 3-step investment process. We offer personalized services to meet each client's financial goals. Alpha Cubed Investments offers custom portfolio management across the risk and return spectrum. For more information, please visit http://www.alphacubedinvestments.com.
CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Services offered through Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. This brochure is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where ACI and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by ACI unless a client service agreement is in place.
