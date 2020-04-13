PHOENIX, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Technologies' (OTCQB:ALPP) subsidiaries Morris Sheet Metal Corp, Deluxe Sheet Metal, Inc., and Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc. today announced that they have collectively secured several new health care building projects for its hospital clientele to build isolation rooms and medical-grade air sensor and monitoring PO's.
Kent Wilson CEO had this to say. "Just like most businesses in the US right now, Alpine 4 and our subsidiaries face unprecedented work constraints. We persevere, doing the work that our communities require. I want to say thank you to our employees who continue to do this mission-critical and essential work."
Morris Sheet Metal Corp: MSM has built 88 isolation rooms to date and has been contracted for over 50 more.
Deluxe Sheet Metal, Inc.: DLX has been contracted to build 80 isolation rooms in South Bend, IN.
Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc.: QCA continues its work to build medical-grade air purification and air particle sensing equipment for its medical customer base.
The company anticipates the continuation of these projects through April and into early May.
About Alpine 4 Technologies:
Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, including brick and mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.
Ian Kantrowitz: VP of IR
investorreleations@alpine4.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.