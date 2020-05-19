CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alside®, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products, announced today the launch of the ASCEND® Composite Cladding System, a first-of-its kind solution that brings together beauty, simple installation and a low total installed cost to create compelling value for homeowners, homebuilders, installers and remodelers.
With tall exposures and the deeply grained look of real wood, ASCEND captures the high-end aesthetics today's homeowners demand. Available in an array of 20 fade-resistant colors, its virtually maintenance-free finish is backed by a best-in-class lifetime limited warranty. Its design enables quicker and easier installation than that of fiber cement, engineered wood and other composite panels as it is installed in fewer steps and doesn't require specialized equipment. It can even be installed by fewer laborers working at a time.
"Not only is ASCEND a beautiful product, but it offers incredible value for builders and remodelers through cost savings, profitability increases and productivity improvements," said Shawn Hardy, senior vice president, Alside. "The goal with the development and launch of ASCEND is to provide at least a 10 percent lower total installed cost versus fiber cement and engineered wood while achieving the established and familiar look of real wood."
ASCEND was engineered to offer a superior alternative to fiber cement and engineered wood by combining high-end aethetics, versatility and ease of use. A key component is the addition of glass fibers, provided through the composite technology from Tundra, a Twin Cities-based material science company.
The ASCEND Composite Cladding System features:
- Patenteded (GP)2 Technology—Glass-Reinforced Polymer and Graphite-Infused Polystyrene—provides a Class A Fire Rating for both flame spread and smoke developed, strong wind load performance and impressive impact and R-2 thermal resistance.
- Light weight and easy handling, plus its self-aligning stack lock makes it simple to install. Additionally, no sealing, touching up, joint flashing or caulking is required – meaning less mess and waste.
- Multiple compatible trim, window and accessory options are available for a finishing touch at a variety of price points.
"Alside's ASCEND Composite Cladding product is the first of its kind," said Kurt Heikkila, founder and CEO of Tundra. "The proprietary composite technology enables the performance to expand traditional thermoplastics further into the building and construction markets."
To envision ASCEND on a home, check out the ASCEND Visualizer. For more information on the ASCEND Composite Cladding System, visit ascendcompositecladding.com.
About Alside
Alside's mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing, installing, and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. Alside operates more than 100 company-owned supply centers across the United States and is owned by Associated Materials, LLC. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.
About Tundra
Tundra is a specialty polymer additive and composite company located in White Bear Lake, MN. Tundra's proprietary additive technologies enable extremely high loadings of particles or fibers into thermoplastic systems, enhancing the physical properties of the composite while maintaining rheological properties of the polymer. For more information, please visit www.tundracompanies.com