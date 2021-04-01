FAIRHOPE, Ala., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altaworx welcomes Keith Singler as Vice President of Finance to their company. Singler Brings 15 Years of Finance and IT Management Experience to Altaworx. He has an extensive background in accounting, treasury and technology management with a deep understanding of business process improvement and automation.
Keith studied Business Administration at both Virginia Tech and Dixie State. He has worked for businesses in the manufacturing, services and software industries. Singler says, "The culture here at Altaworx is the biggest reason why I decided to take this opportunity. It's rare to find an organization that hold their customers and employees in such high regard. The core values here drive results better than anywhere else I've been. I couldn't wait to be a part of the winning team here."
"We are very excited to have Keith join the Altaworx leadership team. Keith brings a broad finance experience to our team and will help Altaworx accelerate growth and profits." Forrest Derr, President, Altaworx.
Altaworx, LLC located in Fairhope, AL, was founded in 2003 by Rickie Richey, with hopes of addressing the emerging demand for Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) business telephone systems. His vision was to build a company that not only provided leading-edge technology, but truly focused on helping customers drive revenue, control expenses, increase their productivity, and operate more efficiently. In 2011, Altaworx continued to focus on customer impact through emerging technologies becoming an internet telephony service provider (ITSP). The company began selling Altaworx branded SIP trunks and Hosted PBX to business customers in the 22 state AT&T footprint. Today, the company operates its cloud-based solutions from two AT&T data centers located in Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA, and Los Angeles, CA. With a focus on empowering resellers to build equity value in their business, Altaworx continues to grow and now has a presence in 46 states.
