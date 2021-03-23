LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be presenting the benefits of going paperless to AcctTwo's Sage Intacct customers during the company's virtual Faith-Based Finance Collaborative March 24-25. The event is focused on helping faith-based finance professionals and leaders learn about how the future of finance and accounting will impact growth at their organizations.
Altec Sales Director Tony Choquehuanca will be presenting tomorrow, March 24 at 12:30pm Central time. The discussion will detail for attendees how DocLink can help them eliminate their paper and digitally manage their documents so that employees can work efficiently from anywhere. With the ability to store, search, retrieve and send any document securely and automate all AP processes, DocLink allows companies to better support their in-office and remote workforce and ensure they're productive and efficient 100% of the time.
Choquehuanca stated, "The biggest change companies have experienced from the pandemic is that they've transformed their stance on where they'll allow employees work. Flexibility is the new norm which means that everyone, regardless of where they work, needs to be able to communicate, collaborate, and have access to the documents they need to work efficiently. DocLink can help you make a digital transformation by going paperless and automating processes in every department. And DocLink's seamless integration with your Sage Intacct ERP means your employees can access everything they need to do their jobs effectively. Make sure to attend our presentation to learn about how you can spend less time managing your data and gain improved efficiency, visibility and control in all aspects of your businesses."
Tickets are still available for the Sage Intacct two-day virtual event from 10am-2pm Central time. The cost is only $25 so register today.
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
