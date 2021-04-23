LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be exhibiting and presenting two sessions during Key2Act's Synergy virtual conference next week, April 26-30. The Synergy conference is designed to help KEY2ACT users learn how to get the most out of their solutions, providing attendees with an assortment of educational and networking opportunities.
During the conference, Altec will present two sessions designed to educate Key2Act users about how to go paperless and automate processes in AP and other departments, an increasingly important need with employees continuing to work from home. DocLink, the company's document management solution, is tightly integrated with Key2Act, and these sessions will highlight how a Key2Act/DocLink combination results in greater efficiency and productivity of employees, regardless of where they work. DocLink:
- allows users to access and process electronic documents seamlessly from their KEY2ACT screens.
- extends Key2Act's Job Cost and Equipment Manager modules to automate job costing, AP and contract management processes.
- uniquely integrates with Key2Act MobileTech so that field staff can access documents, capture signatures/data, and submit into DocLink for processing and automatic invoice delivery.
Attendees can also visit Altec's virtual booth, to engage with DocLink experts who can arrange a real-time product demo.
Patrick Nguyen, Sales Director for Altec states, "It's always exciting to share with Synergy attendees the value that DocLink can provide them with their Key2Act solution. Going paperless with DocLink not only helps them streamline their job costing processes, but can also help automate processes in every department for further efficiencies. The benefits are undeniable and we will be highlighting a few customer successes during our presentations so attendees can see the real-world value."
Synergy attendees are encouraged to attend both Altec sessions:
Monday, 4/26 from 10-10:45am – AP Automation: Boost Key2Act Capabilities by Going Paperless and Automating AP (Tony Choquehuanca, Sales Director)
Thursday, 4/29 from 11-11:45am – AP & Beyond: Extend Key2Act by Automating Processes in Every Department with DocLink (Patrick Nguyen, Sales Director)
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
