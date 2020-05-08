IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced that Billy Spears has joined the company in a new role as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). As the company continues its strong growth, Billy's responsibilities include overseeing information security, enterprise cybersecurity and associated risk management practices. Billy will provide ongoing education on with information and cybersecurity best practices.
"I am thrilled to welcome Billy to our Alteryx executive leadership team as our CISO, an increasingly important role in today's environment," said Dean Stoecker, co-founder and chief executive officer of Alteryx. "As a data analytics company, we recognize the immense responsibility of information security, cybersecurity, and privacy, and are continuing to invest in our strategic approach to both internal and external information security. Under Billy's leadership, our cybersecurity capabilities will enhance data protection for our customers, partners, vendors and associates."
Billy brings more than 20 years of experience overseeing and building multidisciplinary teams while establishing collaborative information security and privacy environments within government, private, and public sector organizations. Most recently, he served as loanDepot's executive vice president, chief information security officer where he influenced positive change, advanced technical capabilities, and simplified core cybersecurity, privacy and related risk process using forward thinking techniques. Prior to loanDepot, Billy held a variety of leadership roles at Hyundai Capital America, General Electric, Dell and is a founding member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Billy is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
"Architecting and implementing strategic solutions that build trust, enable resilience and incorporate core principles that drive digital transformation and simplify business processes has always been a passion of mine," said Spears. "I am excited to join Alteryx, a company whose vision empowers that passion—unleashing the thrill of solving. I look forward to working with tremendously talented technologists developing complex solutions that are intended to improve our organizational information security protection posture. Our number one focus is to enhance the privacy and information security solutions that enable improved protections while reducing unnecessary friction interacting with our enterprise technology offerings for both customers, partners and associates around the globe."
About Alteryx, Inc.
Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.
Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.