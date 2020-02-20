Alteryx_Logo.jpg

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced that chief financial officer, Kevin Rubin, will present at the JMP Technology Conference being held in San Francisco, CA on February 24 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

The presentation will be webcast live and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (http://investor.alteryx.com/).

