PURCHASE, N.Y., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altium Wealth Management, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of David Diehl, within their Client Relations and Development group.
David has had a remarkable career as a professional football player, spending all 11 seasons with the New York Giants. The two-time Super Bowl champion has continued in the world of professional sports with a successful broadcasting career and has now stepped into finance.
Anthony DeStefano, Managing Director and cofounding Partner of Altium Wealth commented, "David throughout his career, has exhibited a passion and commitment often seen in people who achieve the highest level of success in their profession. Those character traits paired with a compelling desire to help others succeed, has enabled him to have a seamless transition into the financial industry."
David's role at the firm includes advocating for clients by helping to assemble and integrate their financial team around Altium's proprietary Vantage Point™ process. This financial consulting offering is designed to bring clarity, confidence and control to a client's life.
"In my playing career, I had the good fortune of being part of two championship teams. When I met with Altium, they had all the characteristics of a championship team – vision, leadership, unity, purpose, structure, discipline, and execution. The industry sees the value that they provide to their clients, and Altium's unique approach is one of the reasons why we are one of the nation's fastest growing RIAs over the last three years. I am proud to be part of yet another championship team."
About Altium Wealth
Altium Wealth Management, LLC is a wealth advisory firm with principal offices at 2500 Westchester Avenue in Purchase, New York. This firm is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any references to the terms "registered investment adviser" or "registered," do not imply that Altium Wealth Management or any person associated with the firm have achieved a certain level of skill or training. For more information about Altium Wealth Management please visit http://www.altiumwealth.com, the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (http://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov), or send an inquiry to us at info@altiumwealth.com.