HOUSTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals, LLC, an affiliate of ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, today announced that it has acquired KMCO and its associated chemical ethoxylation manufacturing assets in Crosby, Texas.
The facilities, located on 160 acres near Houston, include 31 reaction and distillation trains with capacity for Ethylene and Propylene Oxide reactions as well as a broad range of organic reactions including polymerization, neutralization, and condensation. Products include surfactants, lubricant additives, fuel additives, and a variety of ethoxylation and propoxylation based intermediates. Its products service the coatings, automotive, fuels and lubricants, and surfactant industries.
ALTIVIA plans a $25 million process safety and control systems upgrade to the facilities and will start production in two new oxide reactors by the end of this year.
"We have completed a detailed evaluation of these assets and are looking forward to starting production by year end. The reaction chemistries in Crosby are complementary to ALTIVIA's current product offerings and will provide our customers important sourcing options," said ALTIVIA's Chief Executive Officer J. Michael Jusbasche. "The market for oxylation tolling and custom manufacturing services will now have available a state-of-the-art facility in the U.S Gulf Coast."
About ALTIVIA
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, privately held ALTIVIA was founded in 1986 and today operates four separate businesses.
- ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, with facilities in Haverhill, Ohio is the third largest merchant producer of Phenol, Acetone and Alpha Methylstyrene in the Americas;
- ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals, the largest producers of Phosgene derivative intermediates in the Americas, including chloroformates and acid chlorides, serving pharmaceutical, organic peroxide and agricultural markets from its operations in LaPorte, Texas;
- ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, a producer of ketones and carbinols at its facilities in Institute, West Virginia. This business was acquired from The Dow Chemical Company in 2019 and it services the coatings, industrial and automotive lubricants and adhesives industries.
- ALTIVIA Chemicals, a producer of iron-based salts serving municipal and industrial customers with a broad range of chemical solutions, including products formulated for specific water treatment applications.
